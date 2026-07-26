LeBron James Odds: How Will 'The King' Perform In Year 24?

For the third time in his career, LeBron James will play for a different Eastern Conference team.

James announced this week that he will make his way to Philadelphia, in search of his fifth NBA championship.

Let's check out the odds for James' individual performance next season, as of July 27 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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LeBron James specials (2026-27 regular season)

ASSISTS

To record 15+ assists in any game: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

What to know: LBJ led the league in assists once in his career, with the Lakers back in the 2019-20 season. He had 15 or more assists in a game once last season, once in 2024-25 and once in 2023-24. Prior to that, he hadn't had 15+ since that 2019-20 season.

TRIPLE-DOUBLES

To record 4+ triple-doubles: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

To record 5+ triple-doubles: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

To record 6+ triple-doubles: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

What to know: James had three triple-doubles last season, but he did have 10 the year prior. He has had four or more triple-doubles in a season 11 times in his career, and has had at least five in the last three seasons.

POINTS

To score 40+ points in any game: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

To score 45+ points in any game: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

To score 50+ points in any game: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: James' regular-season high was 36 points last season, but the year prior, he scored 42 and 40. The last time he scored 45 or more was during the 2022-23 season, when he put up 48, 47 and 46. As for 50, he did that twice in 2021-22, putting up 56 and 50 in two games that season.