It’s time for our (first) annual NBA Trade Deadline Check-In!

The NBA trade deadline annually represents the time when teams try to bolster their rosters heading into the home stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, and this year was no different.

Now that the trade deadline is two weeks old, it’s time to check in with the biggest movers and shakers.

Houston Rockets

When the Rockets executed a three-team trade and parted ways with their starting center Clint Capela in exchange for Robert Covington, it caused a lot of the NBA to scratch their heads.

But the results speak for themselves and once again.

Actually, make that 9-2 after Monday night’s win over the New York Knicks.

And now that there is even more space on the floor, James Harden has returned to his dominant MVP form with this newfound freedom.

The Rockets have climbed from the sixth to fourth in the Western Conference standings since the deal and are only two games back of Denver for the second seed.

So far, so good.

 

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks right as the deadline came to a close, in a move to provide even more depth at the forward position and make an already versatile roster even more versatile.

The results have been uneven at best – and concerning at worst.

The Clippers are 2-3 since acquiring Morris Sr., but their two wins were against the Cleveland Cavaliers and a slumping Memphis Grizzlies team.

They suffered three consecutive losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings.

Morris Sr., is averaging 10.4 points since arriving in Los Angeles and is only shooting 30.4 percent from 3-point range, down from the 44 percent he was shooting with the Knicks.

There is still time for the Clippers to figure things out.

However, as the calendar turns to March, they need to find their footing and head into the playoffs with positive momentum.

 

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat pulled off the biggest surprise of the trade deadline when they landed Andre Iguodala, who hadn’t suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies all season and appeared ready to sit out the whole year.

But the deal hasn’t exactly paid dividends yet for the Heat.

Iguodala is averaging 4.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

The losses have caused the Heat to slide in the standings and they are now 3.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for third in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, they only hold a half-game lead on the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth spot.

 

Golden State Warriors

Everything that could go wrong for the Warriors this season has.

Kevin Durant left. Klay Thompson is injured. And in November, Steph Curry broke his left hand.

However, that hasn’t stopped Steve Kerr from being impressed with their big trade deadline acquisition, Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors haven’t won a game since acquiring Wiggins, but injuries have marred their entire roster.

It’s unfair to grade their trade for Wiggins until he is able to take the court with both Curry and Thompson, but he has been productive since arriving in the Bay Area.

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

While Wiggins went to Golden State, D’Angelo Russell was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the trade, teaming up with his close friend, Karl-Anthony Towns.

They just haven’t been able to be close on the court yet.

Russell and Towns have only played one game together due to Towns fracturing his left wrist, and the Timberwolves have lost all five of the games Russell has played in.

This is another trade that won’t be able to be evaluated in totality until Towns and Russell share more time together on the court.

 

There you have it…our first-ever NBA Trade Deadline Check-In!

We’ll see you again in 12 months!