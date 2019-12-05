Towns and the Timberwolves visit the Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Towns ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Thunder are 0-3 in division games. Oklahoma City has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

The Timberwolves are 1-2 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 48.3 rebounds per game led by Towns averaging 12.3.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari has averaged 18.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Thunder. Steven Adams has averaged 8.2 rebounds and added 11.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Towns has shot 50.3 percent and is averaging 25.9 points for the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins has averaged 16.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 29.2 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 49.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

Timberwolves Injuries: Naz Reid: day to day (shoulder), Jake Layman: out (toe).