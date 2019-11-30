Top scorers square off in Houston-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (4-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (12-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden and Trae Young meet when Houston faces Atlanta. Harden is first in the NBA averaging 37.7 points per game and Young is fifth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 7-2 in home games. Houston ranks seventh in the NBA with 47.1 rebounds led by Clint Capela averaging 14.7.

The Hawks have gone 2-8 away from home. Atlanta is 4-12 when scoring 100 or more points.

The Rockets and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is shooting 43.4 percent and averaging 37.7 points. Russell Westbrook has averaged 4.4 assists and 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Young has shot 44.6 percent and is averaging 27.9 points for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter has averaged 1.6 made 3-pointers and scored 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 94.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 105.3 points, 44 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.1 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House: day to day (illness), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor), Clint Capela: day to day (illness).

Hawks Injuries: Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder).