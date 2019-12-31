Phoenix travels to play Western Conference-leading Los Angeles

Phoenix Suns (13-20, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (26-7, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns face the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference with 26.1 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 10.8.

The Suns are 4-4 against the rest of the division. Phoenix averages 28.3 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Ricky Rubio with 9.3.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Suns 123-115 in their last meeting on Nov. 12. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 24 points, and Devin Booker paced Phoenix scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rajon Rondo is shooting 41.9 percent and averaging 7.7 points. Danny Green has averaged 3.8 rebounds and added 9 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 24.9 points and has added 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Dario Saric has averaged 6.6 rebounds and added 10.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Suns: 2-8, averaging 111 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (groin), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder).

Suns: Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle), Frank Kaminsky: day to day (knee).