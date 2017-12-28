Pacers sign Poythress to deal that ends 2-way label

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indiana Pacers have signed forward Alex Poythress to a new contract that will end his two-way designation.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available Thursday.

Poythress started the season shuttling between the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League and the Pacers. But after watching him in 11 games, Indiana decided to keep Poythress with the NBA team. He’s averaging 0.9 points and 0.7 rebounds.

Article continues below ...

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball