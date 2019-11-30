Pacers face the 76ers, aim for 6th straight victory

Indiana Pacers (12-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (13-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

The 76ers have gone 9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has an 11-3 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Pacers are 9-5 in conference matchups. Indiana ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 50.2 points in the paint per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.2.

The 76ers and Pacers square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 12.4 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Malcolm Brogdon has averaged 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Sabonis has averaged 15.6 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 93.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 91.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Kyle O’Quinn: day to day (calf), Josh Richardson: day to day (hamstring).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: out (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).