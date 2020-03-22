Social Roundup: See what athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 21
With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.
Nike’s social media campaign has captured the eyes of athletes across all leagues.
Now more than ever, we are one team. ⁰ #playinside #playfortheworld
— Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) March 21, 2020
And many are showing off how they play inside.
Kicking it off with a good workout – literally. MLS Toronto FC Jozy Altidore accepted the toilet paper challenge that’s swept across soccer’s social.
Got in on that #StayAtHomeChallenge notice the little off the wall twist 😏…I challenge @clint_dempsey @OsoJ92 @TimHowardGK @laurenholiday12 @LindseyHoran @AuroJr02 pic.twitter.com/b0QICHG710
— Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) March 21, 2020
Or if yoga is more your speed, here’s a tutorial from Green Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander.
Yoga at home with Jaire! 🧘♂️ (via @jairealexander)
But being on the ground can be dangerous. Just ask Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott.
Trying to get a home workout in… 😅😂@NittanyKidNick2 pic.twitter.com/0p7PVYHba8
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 21, 2020
Or how about a little Lego time with the kids?
Chicago Cubs second baseman Jordan Bastian is spending his free hours with the family.
First Saturday of sheltering in place in Illinois. Recreated Jose Bautista’s bat flip with Legos with the kids. pic.twitter.com/CdJSdaBhkO
— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 21, 2020
Maybe try TikTok if you’re trying to be a #CoolDad like Anaheim Ducks’ center Ryan Kesler.
#tiktokbomb pic.twitter.com/PgljsL9pzc
— Ryan Kesler (@Ryan_Kesler) March 21, 2020
Some of us are playing a different way, like MLS Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri who’s brushing up on some old talents.
#StayAtHome #quedateEnTuCasa pic.twitter.com/2Ce3rK7TLz
— Diego Valeri (@DiegoDv8) March 21, 2020
Now’s the time to try new things!
Calgary Flames left winger Milan Lucic has a bright future in soccer if hockey doesn’t quite pan out.
#StayAtHomeChallenge thanks @ToreyKrug … @justinbieber in the background (daughter has ‘Never Say Never’ on repeat) 🎶 pic.twitter.com/6BdhsLpBww
— Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) March 21, 2020
Some are taking the time to perfect the one they’re best at, like the Montreal Canadiens’ Max Domi.
Now more than ever, we are one team.
#playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/XDmHtJ2t1u
— Max Domi (@max_domi) March 21, 2020
And former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is getting his whole family involved.
The Wade family puts their spin on the #InHouseChallenge 🔥🔥🔥 (via @dwyanewade)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is still impressing us with his shot.
Steph is spending quarantine time the best way he knows how 🏌🏽♂️🤣 (via: @stephencurry30)
But maybe some athletes – like New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley – should stick to what they know.
She hit Saquon with the steal and nutmeg. 🤭 (via @lisafreestyle) @highlighther
After all the playtime, sit back and enjoy a snack.
Like Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, you deserve it.
Elena Delle Donne is all of us rn 😂🍿 (via @de11edonne)
