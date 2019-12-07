New York faces Indiana on 5-game home skid

Indiana Pacers (14-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Indiana looking to break its five-game home skid.

The Knicks have gone 2-14 against Eastern Conference teams. New York ranks last in the league scoring 39.9 points in the paint per game.

The Pacers are 9-7 against conference opponents. Indiana is 8-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14 turnovers per game.

The Knicks and Pacers meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Knicks. Marcus Morris Sr. has averaged 14.2 points and collected 4.8 rebounds while shooting 35.3 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Malcolm Brogdon has averaged 19 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is shooting 58.7 percent and has averaged 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 101.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, seven steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

Pacers Injuries: JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).