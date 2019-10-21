NBA’s No. 1 pick won’t be playing in Game 1, or 2 or 3…

Zion Williamson was expected to tear it up on the court … unfortunately, he did, literally, as he tore his meniscus in the preseason against the San Antonio Spurs. He finished the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds and his first double-double of the season.

New Orleans was all jazzed up to have him play in the first regular season game tomorrow night against Toronto, but the musical celebration has been quickly silenced….

Are the Pelicans knee deep in trouble with Zion? This isn’t his first injury he’s suffered since joining the league. His debut performance lasted eight minutes due to a bruised left knee.

Zion Williamson dunks it for his first bucket! #NBASummer 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Mzvz2T9EKl — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2019

He recovered quickly and was playing like the bees’ knees in the preseason, averaging 23.3 points on 71.4 percent shooting and 6.5 rebounds over four games … until the penultimate preseason game, where Zion was benched due to knee-soreness.

I think the Pelicans should be very very concerned about Zion's injury. pic.twitter.com/KZ2TUpu6kY — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 18, 2019

The ball is not in New Orleans’ court after losing their No. 1 draft pick days before the start of the regular season.