It was just another day at the office for Michael Jeffery Jordan.

38 years ago today, MJ hit a shot that for nearly any other player would define a career, but for him was simply the first of many.

The six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP began his career as a freshman at North Carolina. And on March 29, 1982, he hit the game winning shot in the NCAA championship Game to seal the Tar Heels’ victory.

With under 20 seconds left to play and down by one, Jordan’s jumper was exactly what his team needed to beat Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas 63-62 in the closest championship game in 23 years.

Happy Birthday to the man who hit the game-winner for @UNC_Basketball in the 1982 National Championship… Michael Jordan! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/WcAI5UR0X7 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 17, 2019

In addition to his epic 18-foot jump shot, Jordan finished with 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

As we mentioned, that was only the beginning. The UNC star spent three seasons in Chapel Hill, averaging 17.7 points on 54% shooting and five rebounds per game. Both his sophomore (1983) and junior (1984) year, he was selected to the NCAA All-American First Team. After winning the Naismith and the Wooden College Player of the Year awards in 1984, Jordan entered the NBA draft.

He went on to be the third overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 draft, and well, you know what happened after that. If he’s not your GOAT, he’s certainly in the Top 3.

But today we celebrate the day his career began with one of the greatest moments in March Madness history.

“That was birth of Michael Jordan,” he said. “Before that, I was Mike Jordan. All of a sudden I make that shot and I’m Michael Jordan.”

Michael Jordan was a pretty spectacular guy. And shots like he hit today were just par for the course along his incredible career.