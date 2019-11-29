Memphis takes on Utah, looks to break 5-game skid

Utah Jazz (11-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-12, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to stop its five-game slide when the Grizzlies take on Utah.

The Grizzlies are 3-8 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis averages 45.1 rebounds per game and is 2-7 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Jazz are 8-5 in Western Conference play. Utah is 10-5 when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 107-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 15. Ja Morant led Memphis with 25 points, and Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 19.1 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 17.2 points and added 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 25.6 points and has added 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 19.4 points and collected 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 101.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 99.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Kyle Anderson: day to day (heel).

Jazz Injuries: Nigel Williams-Goss: day to day (toe), Ed Davis: out (leg).