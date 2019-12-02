Memphis hosts Indiana on 5-game home skid

Indiana Pacers (12-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-13, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Indiana looking to stop its five-game home losing streak.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-9 at home. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference with 16.5 fast break points led by Ja Morant averaging 2.9.

The Pacers have gone 3-5 away from home. Indiana has a 7-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers won the last meeting between these two squads 126-114 on Nov. 25. T.J. Warren scored 26 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae Crowder is second on the Grizzlies with 6.1 rebounds and averages 11 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 14.6 points and added 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.8 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 19.4 points and has added 4.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. Aaron Holiday has averaged 3.5 assists and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 88.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 88.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 23 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: day to day (hip), Kyle Anderson: out (heel), Jonas Valanciunas: out (illness), Ja Morant: out (back spasms).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: out (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).