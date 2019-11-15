Memphis and Utah square off for conference matchup

Utah Jazz (8-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Utah visits Memphis for a Western Conference matchup.

Article continues below ...

Memphis went 24-28 in Western Conference games and 21-20 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game last season, 46.3 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

Utah went 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 106.5 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle).

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).