Los Angeles plays Oklahoma City on 7-game win streak

Los Angeles Lakers (31-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (22-16, seventh in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles seeks to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Lakers take on Oklahoma City.

Article continues below ...

The Thunder are 15-11 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City has an 8-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 21-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 20-0 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 130-127 in the last matchup on Nov. 22. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 33 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LeBron James has shot 48.8 percent and is averaging 25.4 points for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma has averaged 14 points and totaled 3.9 rebounds while shooting 34.0 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 109 points, 47.6 rebounds, 20 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nerlens Noel: out (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (gluteus maximus).