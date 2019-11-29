Lillard and the Trail Blazers face the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (6-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-12, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Chicago. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 2-4 at home. Portland averages 46.6 rebounds per game and is 4-2 when outrebounding opponents.

The Bulls are 3-6 in road games. Chicago ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 2.6.

The Trail Blazers won the last matchup between these two squads 117-94 on Nov. 25. Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points to help lead Portland to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers scoring 27.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists. CJ McCollum has averaged 22.9 points and collected 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Bulls with 9.7 rebounds and averages 12.5 points. Coby White has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 95.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 104.3 points, 43 rebounds, 21.5 assists, five steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation).

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shoulder sprain), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).