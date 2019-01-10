LeBron cleared for more activity, still not ready to play

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Lakers say LeBron James likely will miss at least three more games after being cleared to increase his on-court activity in his comeback from a groin injury.

James was evaluated by the Lakers’ medical staff Thursday.

The Lakers say James’ healing is “progressing,” and he will participate in more functional basketball activities.

The team says it will provide another update on Jan. 16, which likely means he will miss the Lakers’ three upcoming games against Utah, Cleveland and Chicago.

James will miss 11 consecutive games before his next update. James never missed more than 13 games in any of his first 15 NBA seasons.

The four-time NBA MVP was injured during the Lakers’ win at Golden State on Christmas.