Jazz face the Trail Blazers on 5-game losing streak

Portland Trail Blazers (24-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (32-18, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Jazz -8.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup against Portland as losers of five in a row.

The Jazz are 4-5 against Northwest Division opponents. Utah has a 23-7 record against teams under .500.

The Trail Blazers are 15-20 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won 124-107 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Damian Lillard led Portland with 51 points, and Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 14.5 rebounds and averages 15.6 points. Joe Ingles has averaged 6.7 points and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 8.0 assists while scoring 29.6 points per game. Hassan Whiteside has averaged 16.6 points and added 14.4 rebounds while shooting 69.8 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 115.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 121.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, five steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).