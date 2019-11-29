Indiana faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight home win

Atlanta Hawks (4-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (11-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Pacers face Atlanta.

The Pacers are 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 11-3 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Hawks are 2-8 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points and 13.3 rebounds for the Pacers. Aaron Holiday is shooting 48.3 percent and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 26.7 points per game and shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. De’Andre Hunter has averaged 1.9 made 3-pointers and scored 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 101.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 102.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.1 points on 42.1 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

Hawks Injuries: Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder).