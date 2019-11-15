Houston hosts Indiana following Harden’s 47-point game

Indiana Pacers (7-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (8-3, second in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Houston hosts the Indiana Pacers after James Harden scored 47 points in the Rockets’ 102-93 victory against the Clippers.

Houston finished 53-29 overall with a 31-10 record at home a season ago. The Rockets averaged 8.5 steals, 4.9 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana finished 48-34 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 19-22 on the road. The Pacers averaged 26.0 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (back), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor), Clint Capela: out (head).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (ankle), Goga Bitadze: day to day (concussion), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle).