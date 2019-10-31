Harden has 59 points, Rockets outscore Wizards 159-158

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden scored 59 points and made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Houston Rockets a 159-158 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Bradley Beal scored 46 points for Washington, hitting three throws with 8.1 seconds left to tie it at 158.

Harden was 18 of 32 from the field, 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and made 17 of 18 free throws. He also had nine assists in 37 minutes.

Russell Westbrook had had just three points in the first three quarters, then scored 14 in the fourth quarter and finished with his second triple-double of the season. He had 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Clint Capela added 21 points and 12 rebounds to help Houston improved to 3-1.

Rui Hachimura had 23 points in his home debut for the Wizards, Davis Bertans added 21 and Washington shot 62.6% from the field. The Wizards dropped to 1-3.

76ERS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 95

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 19 points and got into a brawl with Karl-Anthony Towns that sent both players to the showers early, and Philadelphia beat Minnesota to improve to 4-0.

The Sixers were leading 75-55 midway through the third quarter when Embiid and Towns went at it. The two big men have a history of talking trash to each other. After they got tangled under the basket, Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both fell to the floor. Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court.

Embiid and Towns were ejected after a video review. Embiid shadowboxed to the crowd’s delight on his way back to the locker room. Fans responded with “MVP! “MVP!” chants.

Tobias Harris scored 18 points, Furkan Korkmaz had 17, Simmons added 16 for Philadelphia. Al Horford had 16 rebounds and 12 points. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points for Minnesota.

CELTICS 116, BUCKS 105

BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker had 21 of his 32 points in the second half and Boston rallied to beat Milwaukee,

Jayson Tatum added 25 points, Gordon Hayward had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart finished with 19 points and six assists.

Milwaukee dominated in the first half, leading 19. But the Celtics responded in the third quarter, using a 26-7 run over the final 6:38 of the period to take an 80-76 edge into the fourth. Boston kept that momentum, beginning the final period with an 11-4 run to open a 91-80 lead.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 26 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 14 rebounds, but the reigning MVP lost his composure late, picking up a hard foul on Smart and then a technical foul in the final minute.

RAPTORS 125, PISTONS 113

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, including 19 in the third quarter, and Fred VanVleet had 13 points and 11 assists in Toronto’s victory over Detroit.

Siakam made eight of 12 shots in the third, including three of four from 3-point range, as the defending NBA champions outscored Detroit 37-27 to take a 101-85 lead into the fourth.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 points, Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell each had 19 and OG Anonuby added 13 for the Raptors. Andre Drummond had 21 points and 22 rebounds for the Pistons.

TRAIL BLAZERS 102, THUNDER 99

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Damian Lillard had 23 points and 13 assists to help Portland hold off Oklahoma City.

Lillard made 4 of 15 shots the first three quarters, but he made three 3-pointers in an 1:26 flurry in the fourth that turned a three-point deficit into a five-point lead.

C.J. McCollum scored 22 points and Kent Bazemore added 14 for the Trail Blazers. Chris Paul scored 21 points for the Thunder.

CAVALIERS 117, BULLS 111

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love had 17 points and 20 rebounds, Tristan Thompson scored 23 points and the Cleveland beat Chicago.

Love’s basket on a goaltending call gave Cleveland a 91-90 lead early in the fourth quarter. His jumper from the left wing put the Cavaliers ahead 110-106 with just under a minute to play.

Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine each scored 16 points for Chicago.

PACERS 118, NETS 108

NEW YORK (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 29 points, Jeremy Lamb added 25 and Indiana beat Brooklyn for its first victory in five games this season.

Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points and 13 assists for Indiana.

Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 and Caris LeVert 15. The Nets have lost two in a row to fall to 1-3.

MAGIC 95, KNICKS 82

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Orlando rallied to beat New York.

Aaron Gordon scored 10 of his 15 points final 5:35 to help Orlando snap a two-game losing streak. Evan Fournier added 14 points, and Jonathan Isaac had 10. Julius Randle led New York with 16 points and 10 rebounds.