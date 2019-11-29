Doncic, Dallas set for matchup with Phoenix

Dallas Mavericks (11-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-9, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Phoenix. He ranks third in the league averaging 30.1 points per game.

The Suns have gone 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is sixth in the NBA with 114.8 points and shooting 46.3 percent.

The Mavericks have gone 6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 117.9 points per game and shooting 46.6 percent.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns with 2.2 made 3-pointers and averages 24.9 points while shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. Kelly Oubre Jr. is shooting 44.7 percent and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic has shot 48.5 percent and is averaging 30.1 points for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 14.3 points and totaled 8.2 rebounds while shooting 35.4 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: Aron Baynes: day to day (hip).

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.