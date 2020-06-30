It’s Dame’s world. We’re all just living in it.

Everything is Dame 🌐 Introducing our Cover Athlete for Current Gen @Dame_Lillard #NBA2K21 Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/xuw20MX41b Article continues below ... — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) June 30, 2020

The NBA 2K video game franchise announced Tuesday that Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard will grace the cover of NBA 2K21 for current generation consoles, including the the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows P and Google Stadia versions of the game.

Being on the cover of @nba2k is a dream come true. I've been playing 2K since the Dreamcast days! Hyped to be the #NBA2K21 Current Gen Cover Athlete. #YKWTII #DameTime ⌚ 🎮 pic.twitter.com/d1bPKTm0je — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 30, 2020

Dame is one of three athletes to appear on the cover, and the remaining ballers will be revealed over the next two days: the next-gen cover athlete for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on Wednesday, and the Legends cover athlete on Thursday.

In addition to the gaming masses, the NBA 2K franchise has become wildly popular among NBA players, and in April of this year, the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament was held, featuring NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Devin Booker, and Donovan Mitchell, among others.

Booker defeated Phoenix Suns teammate DeAndre Ayton in the championship.

The 2K series was first released with 11-time All-Star Allen Iverson on the cover in 1999. In the years since, the 2K series has become one of the most popular esports franchises in the world, with stars such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James all gracing the cover.

They Will Know Your Name, just like they know the King's. Introducing our 20th Anniversary Edition cover athlete @KingJames. Pre-order #NBA2K19 now to play 4 days early starting September 7th https://t.co/Fwn4OnQeur pic.twitter.com/Uw0IPMhArs — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) June 5, 2018

Lillard is the first Portland player to be featured on the cover of a 2K game, but he was previously the cover athlete for NBA 2K Online 2, a copy-cat version released in China, as well as the cover athlete of EA Sports NBA Live 15.

Lillard spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic on Tuesday about gracing the 2K21 cover.

“This is a special moment for me in my NBA career. I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player, so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”

“I made it. I’m going to be on the cover of 2K.” Our own @ShamsCharania sits down for an exclusive interview with @Dame_Lillard, the new @NBA2K 21 cover athlete. pic.twitter.com/BpiOt4f62P — Stadium (@Stadium) June 30, 2020

Alfie Brody, vice president of marketing for NBA 2K, also voiced his excitement over the partnership.

“There are a lot of great players in the NBA today, but Damian Lillard has done a particularly standout job of representing the current generation of NBA superstar. From his cultural influence, musical success, off-the-court leadership and on court domination, he’s the perfect fit for our cover of NBA 2K21 on current-generation platforms; we’re honored to have him.”

Yet another cover for @Dame_Lillard. Arch Rivals reboot up next. https://t.co/cQ39sXrpTo — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) June 30, 2020

Lillard is a 5-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA First Team in 2018, and over the course of his 8-year career, he’s become best known for his clutch playoff heroics, which led him to coining the phrase “Lillard Time.”

Dame D.O.L.L.A. was in the midst of another standout season, averaging career highs in points (28.9) and assists (7.8), before the season came to a halt due to the coronavirus.

Lillard is also partnering with 2K Foundations to renovate a community center and basketball court in his hometown of Oakland, California.