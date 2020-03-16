Professional athletes are donating items to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund auction

With the NBA, NHL NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world. 

Athletes from NASCAR to the WNBA are joining forces to donate auction items to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund auction.

The Center launched the fundraiser on March 7, and professional athletes started to join the fold once sports management group Octagon became involved.

The list of items for auction include a Steph Curry signed jersey, Jimmie Johnson signed race worn shoes, an Elena Delle Donne signed jersey, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman signed leotards, a Michael Phelps signed swimsuit and more.

The charge is being led by Octagon EVP David Schwab, who is asking athletes to get involved with the cause.

So far, it’s off to a smashing start, with some of the biggest names in sports donating items.

On Monday, several more pro athletes entered the fray, including New York Yankees’ second baseman Gleyber Torres.

A few NHL players got in the mix, with St. Louis Blues’ left wing David Perron donating on Monday, as well as Bryan Rust, a Stanley Cup champion winger for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Olympic gold-medalist and X-Games superstar Shaun White is donating a signed snowboard.

One of the more incredible items up for auction is a signed Mike Eruzione jersey.

Eruzione was the captain of the USA National Hockey Team at the 1980 Winter Olympics, the famous ‘Miracle on Ice’ squad that defeated the Soviet Union.

Former US Men’s National Soccer Team goalie Tim Howard was the first soccer player to get involved with the auction.

And even some professional sports broadcasters are doing their part.

All items are open for auction HERE.