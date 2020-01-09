Chicago takes on Indiana, seeks to break 5-game skid

Indiana Pacers (23-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to stop its five-game losing streak when the Bulls play Indiana.

The Bulls are 3-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago is 9-23 when giving up more than 100 points.

The Pacers are 16-11 in conference play. Indiana ranks sixth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.8 percent as a team from downtown this season. Doug McDermott paces the team shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 108-95 in their last meeting on Nov. 3. T.J. Warren led Indiana with 26 points, and Zach LaVine paced Chicago scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is averaging 23.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen is averaging three made 3-pointers and 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 18 points and has added 13.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Myles Turner has averaged 5.7 rebounds and added 14.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Adam Mokoka: day to day (eye), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Pacers: Naz Mitrou-Long: day to day (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (back).