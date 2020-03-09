Bulls face the Cavaliers on 3-game losing streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (19-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (21-43, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to end its three-game slide when the Bulls play Cleveland.

The Bulls are 6-9 against division opponents. Chicago averages 41.8 rebounds per game and is 11-32 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Cavaliers are 4-9 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is 14-42 when giving up 100 or more points.

The Bulls won the last meeting between these two squads 118-106 on Jan. 25. Zach LaVine scored 44 points to help lead Chicago to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen ranks second on the Bulls averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.7 points per game while shooting 34.4 percent from beyond the arc. Coby White has averaged 24.1 points and added 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Matthew Dellavedova is second on the Cavaliers averaging 3.1 assists while scoring 3 points per game. Kevin Love has averaged nine rebounds and added 15.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 110 points, 38.6 rebounds, 24 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 50.5 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Luke Kornet: out (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Zach LaVine: out (left quad), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (achilles).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out for season (leg), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (concussion), Dante Exum: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (groin).