Boston takes on Miami, looks for 8th straight home win

Miami Heat (15-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Celtics play Miami.

Article continues below ...

The Celtics have gone 9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 46.6 rebounds per game and is 6-3 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Heat are 10-1 in Eastern Conference play. Miami has a 10-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics and Heat match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker has averaged 21.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Celtics. Brad Wanamaker is shooting 51.2 percent and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 19 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is shooting 57.5 percent and has averaged 15 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 112 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 108.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: day to day (abdomen), Gordon Hayward: out (left hand).

Heat Injuries: KZ Okpala: out (achilles), Goran Dragic: day to day (right groin strain).