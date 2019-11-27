Beal, Washington set for matchup with Phoenix

Washington Wizards (5-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-8, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup with Phoenix. He currently ranks fourth in the league scoring 28.5 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Suns have gone 5-5 at home. Phoenix is 1-4 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers.

The Wizards are 2-6 in road games. Washington is the NBA leader with 28.6 assists per game led by Beal averaging 7.1.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker ranks second on the Suns with 6.1 assists and scores 24.8 points per game. Tyler Johnson has averaged 2.4 assists and 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 7.1 assists while scoring 28.5 points per game. Davis Bertans has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers and scored 11 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: Cameron Johnson: day to day (knee), Ricky Rubio: day to day (back), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: day to day (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).