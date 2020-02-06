Beal leads Washington against Dallas after 43-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (31-20, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-32, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Dallas Mavericks after Bradley Beal scored 43 points in the Wizards’ 125-117 loss to the Warriors.

The Wizards are 11-12 on their home court. Washington is 6-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks are 17-7 on the road. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 116.1 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Wizards 108-100 in their last matchup on Oct. 23. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 34 points, and Beal paced Washington scoring 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 29.2 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Wizards. Davis Bertans is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has shot 42.3 percent and is averaging 14.2 points for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and scored 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 119.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points on 49.5 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 4.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Jordan McRae: day to day (ankle), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Mavericks: Seth Curry: out (left knee), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (nose), J.J. Barea: out (left ankle), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: out (ankle).