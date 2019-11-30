Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into matchup against Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (8-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (16-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Charlotte. He currently ranks second in the league averaging 31.2 points per game.

The Bucks are 10-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 12-0 when outrebounding opponents and averages 51.3 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are 6-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 2-6 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 13.6 rebounds and averages 31.2 points. Eric Bledsoe is shooting 53.3 percent and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets averaging 17.9 points and has added 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. Miles Bridges has averaged 4.5 rebounds and added 11.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 90.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.8 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Bucks: 10-0, averaging 104.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.1 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Sterling Brown: day to day (ac joint), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (illness), Kyle Korver: day to day (elbow).

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: day to day (hip).