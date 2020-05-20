Michael Jordan’s Bulls vs. the NBA’s greatest all-time teams: Who wins?

The Last Dance gave us five weeks of appointment sports viewing, and for some, a new appreciation of Michael Jordan.

Yet I’ve been skeptical of how Jordan’s best Bulls teams stack up against the greatest teams of the modern era, given the fact that Chicago tore through the expansion-era 1990s. So on that note, we reached out to FOX Bet to get odds for hypothetical matchups between the 1998 “Last Dance Bulls” and the 1996 “72-win Bulls” against five elite teams they never faced from the last 35 years.

The Bulls were favored in every series, but does that mean you should have bet them?