The green flag will finally fly again!

After a two-month hiatus, NASCAR has officially returned.

IT. IS. RACE. DAY. See you at 3p ET on FOX!#NASCARIsBack pic.twitter.com/GFy2rLsdV0 Article continues below ... — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 17, 2020

The Cup Series Real Heroes 400, in honor of frontline healthcare workers, will be the first event at Darlington Raceway. The historic track will feature two Cup Series events in the next four days.

Not only will it be the first Cup Series race since Mar. 8 it will also mark veteran driver Ryan Newman‘s return to racing, who was hospitalized after a terrifying crash during the Daytona 500.

With much to look forward to, let’s check out the scene before the tires hit the track.

2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano gives us an inside look at his pre-race setup, and we can tell he’s excited – but who are we kidding?

So are we!

Our NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass is here to answer all your burning questions before the drivers strap in.

Stay tuned for more updates.