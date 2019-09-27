Tigers and White Sox to meet in doubleheader

Detroit Tigers (46-112, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (70-88, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will square off in a doubleheader Friday.

The White Sox are 36-36 against the rest of their division. The Chicago offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .338.

The Tigers are 21-51 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .341.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 122 RBIs and is batting .283. Welington Castillo is 5-for-15 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 39 extra base hits and is batting .249. Willi Castro is 8-for-28 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .323 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 2-8, .229 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Dylan Cease: (left hamstring strain), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Jon Jay: (hip), Leury Garcia: (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).