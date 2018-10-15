Snitker gets 2-year extension; managed Braves to playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a two-year contract extension with manager Brian Snitker, who guided the team to its first playoff berth since 2013.

The deal includes a club option for 2021.

Snitker was appointed interim managed in May 2016 after the firing of Freddie Gonzalez. He will be heading into his third full season as the club’s manager and 43rd as a member of the organization.

After a third straight 90-loss season in 2017, the Braves improved to 90-72 this year and won the NL East with some of baseball’s best young talent, including Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Mike Foltynewicz. They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

A day after the season ended, Snitker said he felt good about the team’s future and looked forward to returning as manager. He turns 63 on Wednesday.