Minnesota visits Detroit in division matchup

Minnesota Twins (97-60, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-110, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-1, 2.02 ERA) Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-13, 4.59 ERA)

LINE: Twins -244; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will host Minnesota in a matchup of division foes.

The Tigers are 21-49 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has hit 145 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Brandon Dixon leads the club with 15, averaging one every 25.4 at-bats.

The Twins are 46-25 against AL Central Division teams. Minnesota has hit 297 home runs this season, second in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 40, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 4-2. Jake Odorizzi earned his 15th victory and Willians Astudillo went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Minnesota. Spencer Turnbull took his 16th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 136 hits and has 56 RBIs. Victor Reyes is 13-for-43 with a double, two triples, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Cruz leads the Twins with 40 home runs and has 105 RBIs. Miguel Sano is 12-for-40 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (hamstring), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Max Kepler: (shoulder), Marwin Gonzalez: (oblique), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique), Mitch Garver: (hip).