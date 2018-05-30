Mets list Matz as day to day, hope he won’t miss next start

ATLANTA (AP) The New York Mets have listed starting pitcher Steven Matz as day to day, hopeful he will not miss a turn in the rotation with a mild strain in his middle left finger.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Matz isn’t expected to go on the disabled list.

Matz was injured while swinging the bat Tuesday in the top of the fourth. The bat flew out of his hand and pushed his middle finger far back. Though he doubled, the pain was too much for him to pitch the bottom half of the inning and he left the game.

Article continues below ...

Callaway said Matz’s injury doesn’t compare to Noah Syndergaard’s, one that forced the ace to the disabled list on the same day with a strained ligament in his right index finger.

”It was more of (Matz’s) bat hitting that middle knuckle,” Callaway said. ”It’s not even in the same ballpark. It’s a finger issue, but that’s it.”

Matz is 2-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 10 starts.

New York made several moves to bolster a bullpen that’s 1-5 with an 8.51 ERA in its past six games.

Jacob Rhame was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, and left-hander P.J. Conlon was designated for assignment. Left-hander Buddy Baumann was recalled from Las Vegas, and right-handers Scott Copeland and Tim Peterson had their contracts selected from the minors.

To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Juan Lagares was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

—

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball