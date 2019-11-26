Full share for World Series champion Nats drops to $382,000

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share on World Series champion Washington was worth $382,358, down from $416,838 for Boston last year and the record $438,902 for Houston in 2017.

The commissioner’s office said Tuesday the Nationals voted 61 full shares, more than 14 partial shares and two cash awards. The Red Sox had 66 full shares, more than 10 partial shares and eight cash awards.

The players’ pool was nearly $81 million, the third highest behind a record $88 million last year and more than $84 million in 2017.

A share on AL champion Houston was worth $256,030, down from the $262,027 for the Dodgers in 2018 and $259,722 for Los Angeles in 2017.

Full shares were worth $144,025 for St. Louis, $114,367 for the New York Yankees, $37,187 for Minnesota, $36,835 for Tampa Bay. $33,624 for Atlanta, $32,428 for the Dodgers, $18,919 for Oakland and $14,292 for Milwaukee.

The players’ pool included 50 percent of the gate receipts from wild-card games and 60 percent each from the first three games of the Division Series and the first four games of the League Championship Series and World Series.