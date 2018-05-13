Cano hit by pitch, leaves game in third inning

Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano (22) grimaces while being attended to by trainer Rob Nodine, left, and manager Scott Servais (29) after being hit in the hand by a Detroit Tigers' Blaine Hardy pitch in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Cano left the game. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) Robinson Cano left Seattle’s game at Detroit in the third inning Sunday with a broken right hand after being hit by a pitch.

Cano was struck by a pitch from left-hander Blaine Hardy, then went to the dugout while being replaced by a pinch runner.

The 35-year-old Cano is hitting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season. He hit a three-run homer in Seattle’s win Saturday night.

The Mariners came into Sunday’s game with a 22-16 record, and Cano is one of the team’s biggest stars. He hit 39 home runs in 2016, although that number dipped to 23 a season ago.

In the fifth season of a $240 million, 10-year contract, Cano has played in at least 150 games in each of the last 11 seasons.

