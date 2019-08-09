Boston hosts Los Angeles following Sale’s strong outing

Los Angeles Angels (56-60, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (61-56, third in the AL East)

; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (4-5, 6.36 ERA) Red Sox: Brian Johnson (1-1, 6.88 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

Boston heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Chris Sale. Sale pitched eight innings, giving up The Red Sox are 29-30 in home games. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .339, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with a mark of .388.

The Angels have gone 27-32 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .301. The Red Sox won the last meeting 3-0. Chris Sale earned his sixth victory and Sam Travis went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Dillon Peters registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 85 RBIs and is batting .319. Andrew Benintendi is 17-for-41 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trout leads the Angels with 89 RBIs and is batting .301. Matt Thaiss is 7-for-26 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .245 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 2-8, .201 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: (infection), Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Andrew Heaney: (shoulder), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).