FIFA Men's World Cup
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 21, 2026 - 6:57 PM ET

After opening draws for both Uruguay and Cape Verde, both teams enter Miami Stadium under immense pressure.

Uruguay, though an experienced powerhouse, is under the spotlight after a surprising draw against Saudi Arabia. With -210 odds in its upcoming match against Cape Verde, it will be hoping to prove its opening result was only a minor setback.

Here are the top plays from Uruguay vs. Cape Verde: 

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5:38p ET

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Live Score, How To Watch

6:57p ET

Uruguay Complete Late First-Half Comeback

6:52p ET

Canobbio Completes Uruguay Turnaround

6:48p ET

Araújo Equalizes Before Halftime

6:40p ET

Cape Verde Growing In Confidence

6:31p ET

Vozinha’s Mother Celebrates Cape Verde Opener

6:27p ET

Cape Verde Lead At Hydration Break

6:24p ET

Pina Free Kick Gives Cape Verde Lead

6:07p ET

Group H Stakes High After Spain Win

5:55p ET

Uruguay And Cape Verde Lineups Confirmed

Live Coverage for this began on 5:38p ET
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