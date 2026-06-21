FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

After opening draws for both Uruguay and Cape Verde, both teams enter Miami Stadium under immense pressure.

Uruguay, though an experienced powerhouse, is under the spotlight after a surprising draw against Saudi Arabia. With -210 odds in its upcoming match against Cape Verde, it will be hoping to prove its opening result was only a minor setback.

Here are the top plays from Uruguay vs. Cape Verde:

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Sort By Oldest 5:38p ET Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Live Score, How To Watch 6:57p ET Uruguay Complete Late First-Half Comeback 6:52p ET Canobbio Completes Uruguay Turnaround 6:48p ET Araújo Equalizes Before Halftime 6:40p ET Cape Verde Growing In Confidence 6:31p ET Vozinha’s Mother Celebrates Cape Verde Opener 6:27p ET Cape Verde Lead At Hydration Break 6:24p ET Pina Free Kick Gives Cape Verde Lead 6:07p ET Group H Stakes High After Spain Win 5:55p ET Uruguay And Cape Verde Lineups Confirmed

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