5:38p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 21, 2026 - 6:57 PM ET
After opening draws for both Uruguay and Cape Verde, both teams enter Miami Stadium under immense pressure.
Uruguay, though an experienced powerhouse, is under the spotlight after a surprising draw against Saudi Arabia. With -210 odds in its upcoming match against Cape Verde, it will be hoping to prove its opening result was only a minor setback.
Here are the top plays from Uruguay vs. Cape Verde:
10 posts
6:57p ET
Uruguay Complete Late First-Half Comeback
6:52p ET
Canobbio Completes Uruguay Turnaround
6:48p ET
Araújo Equalizes Before Halftime
6:40p ET
Cape Verde Growing In Confidence
6:31p ET
Vozinha’s Mother Celebrates Cape Verde Opener
6:27p ET
Cape Verde Lead At Hydration Break
6:24p ET
Pina Free Kick Gives Cape Verde Lead
6:07p ET
Group H Stakes High After Spain Win
5:55p ET
Uruguay And Cape Verde Lineups Confirmed
Live Coverage for this began on 5:38p ET
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