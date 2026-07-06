FIFA Men's World Cup
USA vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals

Updated: Jul 06, 2026 - 6:55 PM ET

United States and Belgium will play at Seattle Stadium in an exciting Round of 16 matchup.

The Stars and Stripes are heading into this match with a fierce win on their backs. They dominated Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning 2-0 and giving their country a fighting chance at the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Belgium squeezed out a win against Senegal, winning 3-2. 

The last time these two faced off, they played in the Round of 16, with Belgium coming out on top, 2-1. The victory odds are very close as history may repeat itself, with Belgium coming out as the front-runner (+157).

Here are the top plays from United States vs. Belgium:

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6:06p ET

United States vs. Belgium Live Score

6:54p ET

Belgium Lineup: De Bruyne, Doku Start On Bench

6:53p ET

USA Lineup: Balogun Starts Despite Red Card

6:36p ET

USA, Belgium Meet Again In Knockouts

6:05p ET

How to Watch USA vs. Belgium

Live Coverage for this began on 6:19p ET
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