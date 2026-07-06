6:06p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
USA vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals
Updated: Jul 06, 2026 - 6:55 PM ET
United States and Belgium will play at Seattle Stadium in an exciting Round of 16 matchup.
The Stars and Stripes are heading into this match with a fierce win on their backs. They dominated Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning 2-0 and giving their country a fighting chance at the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Belgium squeezed out a win against Senegal, winning 3-2.
The last time these two faced off, they played in the Round of 16, with Belgium coming out on top, 2-1. The victory odds are very close as history may repeat itself, with Belgium coming out as the front-runner (+157).
Here are the top plays from United States vs. Belgium:
5 posts
6:54p ET
Belgium Lineup: De Bruyne, Doku Start On Bench
6:53p ET
USA Lineup: Balogun Starts Despite Red Card
6:36p ET
USA, Belgium Meet Again In Knockouts
6:05p ET
How to Watch USA vs. Belgium
Live Coverage for this began on 6:19p ET
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