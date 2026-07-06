FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup USA vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News And Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

United States and Belgium will play at Seattle Stadium in an exciting Round of 16 matchup.

The Stars and Stripes are heading into this match with a fierce win on their backs. They dominated Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning 2-0 and giving their country a fighting chance at the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Belgium squeezed out a win against Senegal, winning 3-2.

The last time these two faced off, they played in the Round of 16, with Belgium coming out on top, 2-1. The victory odds are very close as history may repeat itself, with Belgium coming out as the front-runner (+157).

Here are the top plays from United States vs. Belgium:

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Sort By Oldest 6:06p ET United States vs. Belgium Live Score 6:54p ET Belgium Lineup: De Bruyne, Doku Start On Bench 6:53p ET USA Lineup: Balogun Starts Despite Red Card 6:36p ET USA, Belgium Meet Again In Knockouts 6:05p ET How to Watch USA vs. Belgium

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