FIFA Men's World Cup
Tunisia vs. Netherlands Live Updates, Score: Netherlands Scores Twice Early
FIFA Men's World Cup

Tunisia vs. Netherlands Live Updates, Score: Netherlands Scores Twice Early

Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 7:32 PM ET

The Netherlands holds all the cards in its final group-stage match against Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium.

While the Netherlands can advance to the round of 32 2ith a win or draw against Tunisia, which has already been eliminated from knockout contention, it can only win the group if Japan loses or draws, or if it beats Tunisia by more than Japan beats Sweden. In other words, there's still a lot to play for.

Here are the top plays from Tunisia vs. Netherlands:

7 posts
Sort By Newest
4:38p ET

Tunisia vs. Netherlands Live Score, How To Watch

7:26p ET

Group F Update: Netherlands Sits In The Driver's Seat

7:09p ET

Brian Brobbey Doubles The Lead For Netherlands

7:05p ET

Netherlands Takes Lead Thanks To Own Goal

6:41p ET

Severe Weather In Kansas City

6:03p ET

Tunisia Starting Lineup

6:00p ET

Netherlands Staring Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 7:00p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ecuador vs. Germany Watch Ecuador vs. GermanyWatch Japan vs. Sweden Watch Japan vs. SwedenWatch USA vs Türkiye Watch USA vs Türkiye
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes