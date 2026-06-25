4:38p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Tunisia vs. Netherlands Live Updates, Score: Netherlands Scores Twice Early
Updated: Jun 25, 2026 - 7:32 PM ET
The Netherlands holds all the cards in its final group-stage match against Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium.
While the Netherlands can advance to the round of 32 2ith a win or draw against Tunisia, which has already been eliminated from knockout contention, it can only win the group if Japan loses or draws, or if it beats Tunisia by more than Japan beats Sweden. In other words, there's still a lot to play for.
Here are the top plays from Tunisia vs. Netherlands:
7 posts
7:26p ET
Group F Update: Netherlands Sits In The Driver's Seat
7:09p ET
Brian Brobbey Doubles The Lead For Netherlands
7:05p ET
Netherlands Takes Lead Thanks To Own Goal
6:41p ET
Severe Weather In Kansas City
6:03p ET
Tunisia Starting Lineup
6:00p ET
Netherlands Staring Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 7:00p ET
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