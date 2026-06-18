Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates, Score: Edin Džeko To Start

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will clash at Los Angeles Stadium, after both teams earned one point in their first matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Switzerland enters the tournament with a veteran squad led by Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez participating in their fourth World Cup. For Bosnia and Herzegovina, this is its second time ever qualifying for the tournament. It is led by Esmir Bajraktarević, who is making his World Cup debut at 21 years old, and 40-year-old Edin Džeko, who will make his fourth-ever tournament appearance after being named a starter against Switzerland.