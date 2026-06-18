FIFA Men's World Cup
Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates, Score: Edin Džeko To Start
FIFA Men's World Cup

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates, Score: Edin Džeko To Start

Updated: Jun 18, 2026 - 2:44 PM ET

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will clash at Los Angeles Stadium, after both teams earned one point in their first matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Switzerland enters the tournament with a veteran squad led by Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez participating in their fourth World Cup. For Bosnia and Herzegovina, this is its second time ever qualifying for the tournament. It is led by Esmir Bajraktarević, who is making his World Cup debut at 21 years old, and 40-year-old Edin Džeko, who will make his fourth-ever tournament appearance after being named a starter against Switzerland.

Here are the top plays from Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina:

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7:40p ET

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Score, How To Watch

2:10p ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina Starting Lineup

2:09p ET

Switzerland Starting Lineup

1:48p ET

Bosnia And Herzegovina: 2 Big Storylines

Live Coverage for this began on 2:23p ET
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