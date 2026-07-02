FIFA Men's World Cup
Switzerland vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Embolo Puts Switzerland Ahead Against Algeria
FIFA Men's World Cup

Switzerland vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Embolo Puts Switzerland Ahead Against Algeria

Updated: Jul 02, 2026 - 11:28 PM ET

Switzerland and Algeria will face off at BC Place Vancouver for their first knockout stage game. 

Switzerland has been having themselves a great tournament so far. Though they started off with a surprising draw against Qatar, they dominated Bosnia and Herzegovina, beating them 4-1 and then took out Canada, 2-1. Algeria just barely squeezed themselves into the knockout stage with its group stage run being a bit shaky. They started off the tournament by giving up a Messi hat trick, losing to Argentina 3-0, but then followed that with a 2-1 win against Jordan. They then finished by tying with Austria 3-3. 

This is projected to have a tight outcome with Switzerland holding +102 odds. 

Here are the top plays from Switzerland vs. Algeria:

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10:14p ET

Switzerland vs. Algeria Live Score

11:28p ET

First Hydration Break: Switzerland Leads

11:20p ET

Algeria Responding Well

11:12p ET

Embolo Puts Switzerland Ahead

11:08p ET

Algeria, Switzerland Battle For Round Of 16 Spot

10:20p ET

Algeria Lineup: Zidane Returns In Goal

10:19p ET

Switzerland Lineup: Manzambi Starts With Embolo

Live Coverage for this began on 10:13p ET
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