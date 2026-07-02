Switzerland vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Embolo Puts Switzerland Ahead Against Algeria

Switzerland has been having themselves a great tournament so far. Though they started off with a surprising draw against Qatar, they dominated Bosnia and Herzegovina, beating them 4-1 and then took out Canada, 2-1. Algeria just barely squeezed themselves into the knockout stage with its group stage run being a bit shaky. They started off the tournament by giving up a Messi hat trick, losing to Argentina 3-0, but then followed that with a 2-1 win against Jordan. They then finished by tying with Austria 3-3.