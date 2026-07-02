10:14p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Switzerland vs. Algeria Live Updates, Score: Embolo Puts Switzerland Ahead Against Algeria
Updated: Jul 02, 2026 - 11:28 PM ET
Switzerland and Algeria will face off at BC Place Vancouver for their first knockout stage game.
Switzerland has been having themselves a great tournament so far. Though they started off with a surprising draw against Qatar, they dominated Bosnia and Herzegovina, beating them 4-1 and then took out Canada, 2-1. Algeria just barely squeezed themselves into the knockout stage with its group stage run being a bit shaky. They started off the tournament by giving up a Messi hat trick, losing to Argentina 3-0, but then followed that with a 2-1 win against Jordan. They then finished by tying with Austria 3-3.
This is projected to have a tight outcome with Switzerland holding +102 odds.
Here are the top plays from Switzerland vs. Algeria:
7 posts
11:28p ET
First Hydration Break: Switzerland Leads
11:20p ET
Algeria Responding Well
11:12p ET
Embolo Puts Switzerland Ahead
11:08p ET
Algeria, Switzerland Battle For Round Of 16 Spot
10:20p ET
Algeria Lineup: Zidane Returns In Goal
10:19p ET
Switzerland Lineup: Manzambi Starts With Embolo
Live Coverage for this began on 10:13p ET
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