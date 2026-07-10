Spain vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Spain Jump Out Ahead

Spain ended Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory in the round of 32. Belgium ousted the hosts, beating the Stars and Stripes 4-1 at Seattle Stadium, and letting them know it with boisterous celebrations. Belgium scored seven goals since putting captain Kevin De Bruyne on the bench. Now with De Bruyne back in the starting lineup and captain Youri Tielemans out with an injury he picked up in warm-ups, can that offensive dynamism continue against a Spanish defense that has held a clean sheet in all six of its World Cup matches?