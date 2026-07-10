FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Spain Jump Out Ahead
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Spain Jump Out Ahead

Updated: Jul 10, 2026 - 3:42 PM ET

Spain and Belgium will play in the second quarterfinal game at Los Angeles Stadium.

Spain ended Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory in the round of 32. Belgium ousted the hosts, beating the Stars and Stripes 4-1 at Seattle Stadium, and letting them know it with boisterous celebrations. Belgium scored seven goals since putting captain Kevin De Bruyne on the bench. Now with De Bruyne back in the starting lineup and captain Youri Tielemans out with an injury he picked up in warm-ups, can that offensive dynamism continue against a Spanish defense that has held a clean sheet in all six of its World Cup matches? 

Going into this match, Spain (-169) holds the front-runner position.

Here are the top plays from Spain vs. Belgium:

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1:44p ET

Spain vs. Belgium Live Score

3:42p ET

Belgium Finally Breaks Spain's Defense

3:37p ET

Thibaut Courtois Saves Lamine Yamal's Free Kick

3:31p ET

Spain Strike First

3:24p ET

Lamine Yamal Records First Chance For Spain

2:55p ET

UPDATE: Belgium Captain Youri Tielemans Out

1:57p ET

How to Watch Spain vs. Belgium

1:52p ET

Belgium Starting Lineup

1:47p ET

Spain Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 3:31p ET
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