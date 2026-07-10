1:44p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain vs. Belgium Live Updates, Score: Spain Jump Out Ahead
Updated: Jul 10, 2026 - 3:42 PM ET
Spain and Belgium will play in the second quarterfinal game at Los Angeles Stadium.
Spain ended Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory in the round of 32. Belgium ousted the hosts, beating the Stars and Stripes 4-1 at Seattle Stadium, and letting them know it with boisterous celebrations. Belgium scored seven goals since putting captain Kevin De Bruyne on the bench. Now with De Bruyne back in the starting lineup and captain Youri Tielemans out with an injury he picked up in warm-ups, can that offensive dynamism continue against a Spanish defense that has held a clean sheet in all six of its World Cup matches?
Going into this match, Spain (-169) holds the front-runner position.
Here are the top plays from Spain vs. Belgium:
9 posts
3:42p ET
Belgium Finally Breaks Spain's Defense
3:37p ET
Thibaut Courtois Saves Lamine Yamal's Free Kick
3:31p ET
Spain Strike First
3:24p ET
Lamine Yamal Records First Chance For Spain
2:55p ET
UPDATE: Belgium Captain Youri Tielemans Out
1:57p ET
How to Watch Spain vs. Belgium
1:52p ET
Belgium Starting Lineup
1:47p ET
Spain Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 3:31p ET
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