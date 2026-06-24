FIFA Men's World Cup
South Africa vs. South Korea Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

South Africa vs. South Korea Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 24, 2026 - 9:53 PM ET

South Korea controls its destiny entering its final group stage match against South Africa at Monterrey Stadium.

South Korea can secure second place in Group A, behind Mexico, with a win or a draw against South Africa. Meanwhile, South Africa's fate is dependent on the result of Mexico vs. Czechia.

Here are the top plays from South Africa vs. South Korea:

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8:52p ET

South Africa vs. South Korea Live Score, How To Watch

9:53p ET

South Africa Better In Goalless First Half

9:42p ET

South Africa has been so threatening doing forward in trnaisiotn, anytime they regain possession they look lik

9:35p ET

Kim Double Save Keeps South Korea Alive

9:25p ET

South Africa Threatens At Hydration Break

9:22p ET

Maseko Chance Blocked On Counter

9:15p ET

Lee Kang-In Wastes Early Chance

9:02p ET

Group A Stakes High

8:54p ET

South Africa And South Korea Lineups Confirmed: Son Hueng-Min On The Bench

Live Coverage for this began on 8:13p ET
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