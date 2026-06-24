FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup South Africa vs. South Korea Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

South Korea controls its destiny entering its final group stage match against South Africa at Monterrey Stadium.

South Korea can secure second place in Group A, behind Mexico, with a win or a draw against South Africa. Meanwhile, South Africa's fate is dependent on the result of Mexico vs. Czechia.

Here are the top plays from South Africa vs. South Korea:

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Sort By Oldest 8:52p ET South Africa vs. South Korea Live Score, How To Watch 9:53p ET South Africa Better In Goalless First Half 9:42p ET South Africa has been so threatening doing forward in trnaisiotn, anytime they regain possession they look lik 9:35p ET Kim Double Save Keeps South Korea Alive 9:25p ET South Africa Threatens At Hydration Break 9:22p ET Maseko Chance Blocked On Counter 9:15p ET Lee Kang-In Wastes Early Chance 9:02p ET Group A Stakes High 8:54p ET South Africa And South Korea Lineups Confirmed: Son Hueng-Min On The Bench

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