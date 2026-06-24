8:52p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
South Africa vs. South Korea Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 24, 2026 - 9:53 PM ET
South Korea controls its destiny entering its final group stage match against South Africa at Monterrey Stadium.
South Korea can secure second place in Group A, behind Mexico, with a win or a draw against South Africa. Meanwhile, South Africa's fate is dependent on the result of Mexico vs. Czechia.
Here are the top plays from South Africa vs. South Korea:
9 posts
9:53p ET
South Africa Better In Goalless First Half
9:42p ET
South Africa has been so threatening doing forward in trnaisiotn, anytime they regain possession they look lik
9:35p ET
Kim Double Save Keeps South Korea Alive
9:25p ET
South Africa Threatens At Hydration Break
9:22p ET
Maseko Chance Blocked On Counter
9:15p ET
Lee Kang-In Wastes Early Chance
9:02p ET
Group A Stakes High
8:54p ET
South Africa And South Korea Lineups Confirmed: Son Hueng-Min On The Bench
Live Coverage for this began on 8:13p ET
share
recommended
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
Item 1 of 3