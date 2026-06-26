1:36p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Senegal vs. Iraq Live Updates, Score: Senegal Takes Early Lead
Updated: Jun 26, 2026 - 3:19 PM ET
Senegal and Iraq will be searching for their first points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the two sides meet at Toronto Stadium.
With two losses in their first two matches, Senegal and Iraq both need a win to have a puncher's chance of competing in the knockout stage. Senegal has the best chance with a goal difference of -3, and is favored to win the match with -465 odds.
Here are the top plays from Senegal vs. Iraq:
4 posts
3:19p ET
Senegal Gets Out To An Early Lead
2:55p ET
Scenarios For Senegal-Iraq
2:48p ET
Starting Lineups For Senegal-Iraq
Live Coverage for this began on 3:07p ET
share
recommended
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
World Cup Roundup: Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Record; Mbappé, Haaland Keep Up
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 13
How Should Poch Handle Türkiye? Favorite Match So Far? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions
-
Tracking Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal At The 2026 World Cup
Left Chasing Messi, Mbappé And Haaland, USA's Folarin Balogun Eyes History
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Portugal, England, More
-
The Messi Game: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Record-Breaking Win Over Austria
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time FIFA World Cup Scoring Record Against Austria
Item 1 of 3