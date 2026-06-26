FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Senegal vs. Iraq Live Updates, Score: Senegal Takes Early Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Senegal and Iraq will be searching for their first points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the two sides meet at Toronto Stadium.

With two losses in their first two matches, Senegal and Iraq both need a win to have a puncher's chance of competing in the knockout stage. Senegal has the best chance with a goal difference of -3, and is favored to win the match with -465 odds.

Here are the top plays from Senegal vs. Iraq:

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Sort By Oldest 1:36p ET Senegal vs. Iraq Live Score, How To Watch 3:19p ET Senegal Gets Out To An Early Lead 2:55p ET Scenarios For Senegal-Iraq 2:48p ET Starting Lineups For Senegal-Iraq

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