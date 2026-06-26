FIFA Men's World Cup
Senegal vs. Iraq Live Updates, Score: Senegal Takes Early Lead
FIFA Men's World Cup

Senegal vs. Iraq Live Updates, Score: Senegal Takes Early Lead

Updated: Jun 26, 2026 - 3:19 PM ET

Senegal and Iraq will be searching for their first points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when the two sides meet at Toronto Stadium.

With two losses in their first two matches, Senegal and Iraq both need a win to have a puncher's chance of competing in the knockout stage. Senegal has the best chance with a goal difference of -3, and is favored to win the match with -465 odds.

Here are the top plays from Senegal vs. Iraq:

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1:36p ET

Senegal vs. Iraq Live Score, How To Watch

3:19p ET

Senegal Gets Out To An Early Lead

2:55p ET

Scenarios For Senegal-Iraq

2:48p ET

Starting Lineups For Senegal-Iraq

Live Coverage for this began on 3:07p ET
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