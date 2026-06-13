Qatar vs. Switzerland Live Updates, Score: Top Spot In Group B Up For Grabs
Qatar and Switzerland open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns with a match at San Francisco Stadium on Saturday.
Qatar has qualified for its second FIFA World Cup and its first through the qualification process rather than as the host nation, as it did in 2022. Standing in its way is a Switzerland side that has impressed under manager Murat Yakin and continues to establish itself as one of Europe's most consistent squads. Switzerland is coming off an excellent UEFA European Championship campaign, reaching the quarterfinals and falling just one penalty shootout short of a semifinal appearance, losing to eventual finalist England.
If either Switzerland or Qatar can grab three points, they will jump into the top spot of Group B.
Here are the highlights and top plays from Qatar vs. Switzerland.
Starting Lineup For Switzerland
Qatar vs. Switzerland: How To Watch
Starting Lineup For Qatar
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