FIFA Men's World Cup
Qatar vs. Switzerland Live Updates, Score: Top Spot In Group B Up For Grabs
FIFA Men's World Cup

Qatar vs. Switzerland Live Updates, Score: Top Spot In Group B Up For Grabs

Updated: Jun 13, 2026 - 2:44 PM ET

Qatar and Switzerland open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns with a match at San Francisco Stadium on Saturday.

Qatar has qualified for its second FIFA World Cup and its first through the qualification process rather than as the host nation, as it did in 2022. Standing in its way is a Switzerland side that has impressed under manager Murat Yakin and continues to establish itself as one of Europe's most consistent squads. Switzerland is coming off an excellent UEFA European Championship campaign, reaching the quarterfinals and falling just one penalty shootout short of a semifinal appearance, losing to eventual finalist England. 

If either Switzerland or Qatar can grab three points, they will jump into the top spot of Group B.

Here are the highlights and top plays from Qatar vs. Switzerland. 

4 posts
Sort By Newest
1:53p ET

Qatar vs. Switzerland Live Score

2:01p ET

Starting Lineup For Switzerland

1:52p ET

Qatar vs. Switzerland: How To Watch

1:52p ET

Starting Lineup For Qatar

Live Coverage for this began on 2:44p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Australia Watch USA vs Australia
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes