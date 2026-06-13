Qatar vs. Switzerland Live Updates, Score: Top Spot In Group B Up For Grabs

Qatar has qualified for its second FIFA World Cup and its first through the qualification process rather than as the host nation, as it did in 2022. Standing in its way is a Switzerland side that has impressed under manager Murat Yakin and continues to establish itself as one of Europe's most consistent squads. Switzerland is coming off an excellent UEFA European Championship campaign, reaching the quarterfinals and falling just one penalty shootout short of a semifinal appearance, losing to eventual finalist England.