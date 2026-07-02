FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Portugal vs. Croatia Live Updates, Score: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Portugal and Croatia will be facing off at Toronto Stadium for the Round of 32.

Two European heavyweights collide in Toronto as Portugal and Croatia battle for a spot in the round of 16. This knockout stage match carries historical weight, as it could be the final World Cup appearance for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modrić.

The winner today will face either Spain in the last 16 at Dallas Stadium on July 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. Croatia:

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Sort By Oldest 5:44p ET Portugal vs. Croatia Live Score 6:43p ET Portugal Playing to Honor The Late Diogo Jota 6:07p ET Ronaldo Greets Fans From Hotel 6:04p ET Croatia Starting Lineup, Modrić Wears The Captain's Armband 6:03p ET How to Watch Portugal vs. Croatia 6:02p ET Portugal Starting Lineup, Ronaldo Leads The Line

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