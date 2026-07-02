FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. Croatia Live Updates, Score: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start
FIFA Men's World Cup

Portugal vs. Croatia Live Updates, Score: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start

Updated: Jul 02, 2026 - 6:43 PM ET

Portugal and Croatia will be facing off at Toronto Stadium for the Round of 32. 

Two European heavyweights collide in Toronto as Portugal and Croatia battle for a spot in the round of 16. This knockout stage match carries historical weight, as it could be the final World Cup appearance for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modrić.

The winner today will face either Spain in the last 16 at Dallas Stadium on July 6 at 12 p.m. ET.

Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. Croatia:

6 posts
Sort By Newest
5:44p ET

Portugal vs. Croatia Live Score

6:43p ET

Portugal Playing to Honor The Late Diogo Jota

6:07p ET

Ronaldo Greets Fans From Hotel

6:04p ET

Croatia Starting Lineup, Modrić Wears The Captain's Armband

6:03p ET

How to Watch Portugal vs. Croatia

6:02p ET

Portugal Starting Lineup, Ronaldo Leads The Line

Live Coverage for this began on 6:00p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Portugal vs. Croatia Watch Portugal vs. CroatiaWatch Spain vs. Austria Watch Spain vs. AustriaWatch Switzerland vs. Algeria Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes