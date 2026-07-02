5:44p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. Croatia Live Updates, Score: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start
Updated: Jul 02, 2026 - 6:43 PM ET
Portugal and Croatia will be facing off at Toronto Stadium for the Round of 32.
Two European heavyweights collide in Toronto as Portugal and Croatia battle for a spot in the round of 16. This knockout stage match carries historical weight, as it could be the final World Cup appearance for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modrić.
The winner today will face either Spain in the last 16 at Dallas Stadium on July 6 at 12 p.m. ET.
Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. Croatia:
6 posts
6:43p ET
Portugal Playing to Honor The Late Diogo Jota
6:07p ET
Ronaldo Greets Fans From Hotel
6:04p ET
Croatia Starting Lineup, Modrić Wears The Captain's Armband
6:03p ET
How to Watch Portugal vs. Croatia
6:02p ET
Portugal Starting Lineup, Ronaldo Leads The Line
Live Coverage for this began on 6:00p ET
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