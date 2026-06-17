FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. DR Congo Live Updates, Score: Portugal Scores In Opening Minutes
FIFA Men's World Cup

Portugal vs. DR Congo Live Updates, Score: Portugal Scores In Opening Minutes

Updated: Jun 17, 2026 - 1:40 PM ET

Lionel Messi had a hat-trick on Tuesday night, while Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland each had two goals earlier in the day.

Your move, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Opening up the Group K competition is Ronaldo's Portugal going up against DR Congo, who meet for the first time ever on Wednesday (live on FOX/FOX One). Portugal, which enters the match as the heavy favorite, is seeking its first World Cup trophy, while DR Congo, which has dropped three of its last five matches, competes in its first tournament since 1974.

Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. DR Congo:

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1:31p ET

Portugal vs. DR Congo Live Scoreboard

1:35p ET

Pepe In The House!

1:26p ET

Portugal Starts Strong

1:09p ET

Scoring Head-On

1:00p ET

The Anthems

12:56p ET

Portugal Honors The Late Diogo Jota

12:31p ET

Almost Time!

Live Coverage for this began on 1:40p ET
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