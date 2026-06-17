1:31p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. DR Congo Live Updates, Score: Portugal Scores In Opening Minutes
Updated: Jun 17, 2026 - 1:40 PM ET
Lionel Messi had a hat-trick on Tuesday night, while Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland each had two goals earlier in the day.
Your move, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Opening up the Group K competition is Ronaldo's Portugal going up against DR Congo, who meet for the first time ever on Wednesday (live on FOX/FOX One). Portugal, which enters the match as the heavy favorite, is seeking its first World Cup trophy, while DR Congo, which has dropped three of its last five matches, competes in its first tournament since 1974.
Here are the top plays from Portugal vs. DR Congo:
7 posts
1:35p ET
Pepe In The House!
1:26p ET
Portugal Starts Strong
1:09p ET
Scoring Head-On
1:00p ET
The Anthems
12:56p ET
Portugal Honors The Late Diogo Jota
12:31p ET
Almost Time!
Live Coverage for this began on 1:40p ET
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